Two stunning BC towns ranked among the best in Canada
BC is full of adorable seaside towns and cozy mountain communities, but there are two exceptional ones that have captured global attention.
Travel + Leisure released a new list that details the 12 best small towns in Canada.
They included Canadian towns from coast to coast, choosing places they felt delivered when it comes to charm, adventure, and hospitality.
- See also:
While not ranked or numbered in any particular order, the first town to appear on the list is BC’s own Golden.
View this post on Instagram
The second BC town to appear on the list is Tofino. This West Coast gem has been a favourite for both British Columbians and tourists alike to spend their days off surfing and walking along the beaches.
View this post on Instagram
Travel + Leisure said, “it’s an ideal location to immerse yourself in one of British Columbia’s most culturally significant swaths of nature.”
There are countless Instagram-worthy accommodations in Tofino and some of the best beer and tacos around. With access to the unfettered Pacific Ocean and the wilds of the surrounding UNESCO Clayoquot Sound Biosphere Reserve, it offers the best of BC in one spot.
Here’s the complete list from Travel + Leisure. How many have you been to?
- Golden, BC
- Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec
- Churchill, Manitoba
- Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia
- Tofino, British Columbia
- Elora, Ontario
- Victoria-by-the-Sea, Prince Edward Island
- Banff, Alberta
- Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
- St. Andrews by-the-Sea, New Brunswick
- Dawson, Yukon
- Trinity, Newfoundland