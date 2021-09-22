Two stunning BC towns ranked among the best in Canada

BC is full of adorable seaside towns and cozy mountain communities, but there are two exceptional ones that have captured global attention.

Travel + Leisure released a new list that details the 12 best small towns in Canada.

They included Canadian towns from coast to coast, choosing places they felt delivered when it comes to charm, adventure, and hospitality.

While not ranked or numbered in any particular order, the first town to appear on the list is BC’s own Golden.

They say Golden is an “ideal base for exploring the Canadian Rockies” as it’s surrounded by some of the country’s most breathtaking national parks .

For outdoor adventures, including Canada’s longest suspension bridge , a wolf sanctuary, and plenty of skiing and snowboarding opportunities, it’s a great place for adventure . And you can wind down from your days spent in the great outdoors by checking out what’s fresh in town. There are more restaurants and craft beer spots opening all the time.

The second BC town to appear on the list is Tofino. This West Coast gem has been a favourite for both British Columbians and tourists alike to spend their days off surfing and walking along the beaches.

