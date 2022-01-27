We all know Tofino is in no shortage of amazing places to eat and drink, and there’s a new spot to add to that list that’s about to open in the magical BC town: Toki Doki.

This concept is actually going to be run out of a retro Airstream situated next to the Tofino Brewing Company at 691 Industrial Way, Tofino.

Toki Doki specializes in Japanese street food for takeout. Dished Vancouver is told the menu will be packed with items like zangi (fried chicken), gyoza, and staples like traditional Osaka-style okonomiyaki and katsu sandos with curry dip.

For sips, expect classic Japanese sodas, BOSS coffee, and Tofino Brewing Beer.

Toki Doki is run by General Manager Madi Greyson, a born and raised Tofino local, and Kei Lowes, a traditionally trained Japanese chef who has spent his life between Sapporo, Japan and Cowichan Valley, Vancouver Island.

Greyson tells Dished the two met while working at a much-loved local ramen shop, Kuma Tofino, which has since been sold and changed concepts.

We’re told patrons who head to Toki Doki can expect fun and unpretentious vibes. Folks are welcome to grab a drink, some tasty Japanese diner food, and sit down on the nearby Tofino Brewing patio. It’s heated and available all year long.

“We are strictly here for a good time,” said Greyson.

Greyson also said beer lovers inside Tofino Brewery can actually scan a QR code on their table and place an order at Toki Doki without leaving their seat as well.

“Toki Doki is best enjoyed with a beer and friends, meant to be mouthwatering, addictive and perfect for a cold stormy day or while basking in the rare but beloved West Coast sunshine,” said Greyson.

“We are honoured to be a Tribal Parks Ally as we are located on Tla-o-qui-aht land. We charge a 1% eco service tax on their behalf.”

Toki Doki opens on January 27. Its operating hours are from 1 to 8 pm, seven days a week.

Toki Doki

Address: 691 Industrial Way, Tofino

Instagram