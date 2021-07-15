All the seasonal Toronto transit services to take advantage of this summer

With the province opening back up, people are looking to get out and travel more than in recent months. And thankfully, Toronto has several new seasonal transit options to keep you moving all summer long.

From free buses to the zoo and parks to discounted GO train rides, here are five seasonal transit options to help you check out everything Toronto and its surrounding areas have to offer this summer.

Torontonians will soon be able to hop on a free bus to either the Toronto Zoo or Rouge National Urban Park, thanks to a service launching later this month. National bus operator Parkbus is planning to bring back its free seasonal bus service, which will run on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, will have two buses running each day until Labour Day.

Parkbus is aiming to have the free service up and running for the weekend of July 17. Schedules and reservations will be made available on their website in the coming weeks.

The TTC bus route that goes right to the Scarborough Bluffs is officially back in full swing. The seasonal weekend route — dubbed 175 Bluffer’s Park — runs from Kennedy Station in Scarborough down to Bluffer’s Park.

The service runs from approximately 8 am to 10 pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, with multiple buses running every hour. The buses also serve local bus stops along the route, but, according to the TTC’s website, it can still get you from Kennedy to the Bluffs in under 20 minutes.

Metrolinx announced the rollout of two new weekend passes that will allow unlimited bus or train rides on weekends and holidays. There’s a one-day pass priced at $10 and a two-day pass for $15. The two-day pass includes Saturday, Sunday, and any additional holiday day, if applicable.

The passes, which came into effect July 10, are only available online.

A new temporary GO Bus route, called Route 96Z, will stop at the Toronto Zoo on weekends and holidays this summer. The bus also has stops at the Oshawa, Whitby, and Ajax GO stations, the Scarborough Centre Bus Terminal, and Finch Bus Terminal.

Seven trips each way will run every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday. All bus schedules can be found on the GO website.

Bike Share Toronto is offering free rides on Wednesdays in July. Bikers can take advantage of $0 24-hour access passes every Wednesday to enjoy unlimited 30-minute station-to-station trips for 24 consecutive hours.

To take advantage of the free rides, on any Wednesday in July, you can go to one of the 625 Bike Share stations or download the PBSC/CycleFinder app. Then select “Buy a Pass” on a kiosk touch screen or app, select “$0 One-Day Pass,” and follow the on-screen instructions.