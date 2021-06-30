New GO Bus service will take you right to the Toronto Zoo

Anyone looking to spend a weekend at the Toronto Zoo this summer will soon be able to take a GO bus directly there.

Metrolinx is planning a new pilot program, launching July 10 and continuing through Labour Day Monday, that will see GO buses stop at the zoo most weekends and holiday.

The new temporary route, called Route 96Z, will also serve Oshawa, Whitby, and Ajax GO stations, as well as the Scarborough Centre Bus Terminal and Finch Bus Terminal. Seven trips each way will run every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday, according to GO’s website.

Planning a trip to @theTorontoZoo is easy with a new GO bus pilot. Starting July 10, Route 96Z will stop at the zoo on weekends throughout the summer. Plan your trip today! [zoo animal emojis] Learn more: https://t.co/jczAqGHqIF pic.twitter.com/EBJV0UlThp — Ontario Ministry of Transportation (@ONtransport) June 30, 2021

Because of the new Toronto Zoo stop, regular Route 96 bus schedules will be adjusted to depart up to 15 minutes earlier of later to accommodate the extra stop. Full schedules can be found on the GO website.

Riders are required to wear a face mask or covering while riding on any GO transit, and are encouraged to maintain physical distance when possible.