Bike Share Toronto's Free Ride Wednesdays are back this summer

Free bike rides are returning to Toronto starting in July.

Mayor John Tory announced Tuesday that Bike Share Toronto would be offering free rides to cycling commuters in the city on Wednesdays beginning in July.

Thanks to the sponsorship of CAA South Central Ontario, Toronto residents can take advantage of $0 24-hour access passes every Wednesday to enjoy unlimited 30-minute, station-to-station trips for 24 consecutive hours.

Free Ride Wednesdays are available to all, whether you’re a CAA Member or not.

The bike share’s pedal-assist electric-bikes (e-bikes) will also be part of Free Ride Wednesdays. The e-bikes allow users to travel a maximum of 25 kilometres and travel up to 70 kilometres without requiring a charge.

Bike Share Toronto has ramped up its cleaning program during the COVID-19 pandemic. It adds that the best way to prevent infection is to follow the recommended personal hygiene measures by cleaning your bike before use.

In order to use the free Bike Share program in September, it’s relatively easy.

On Wednesdays in July, go to one of the 625 stations or download the PBSC/CycleFinder app.

You then select “Buy a Pass” on a kiosk touch screen or app, select “$0 One-Day Pass” and follow the on-screen instructions.

To get riding, you enter a 5-digit ride code on any dock with an available bike or unlock via CycleFinder/PBSC app’s QR code easy unlock feature.

You can then enjoy unlimited 30-minute, station-to-station trips, and for every trip exceeding 30 minutes, average fees will accumulate at a rate of $4 per additional 30 minutes of trip time.

To obtain a new code and ride again, select “I Have a Pass” at a station kiosk and insert your credit card, or use the app.

Although summer will be coming to a close, there’s something to look forward to in the fall.