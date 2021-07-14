New bus service from Toronto to London launching this week

A new bus service between Toronto and London is set to launch this week as Megabus looks to fill in the gaps left by the closing of Greyhound Canada.

The new route will start up on Thursday, July 15, with two buses running in each direction every day. Buses will leave Toronto’s Union Station Bus Terminal at 10:45 am and 4:30 pm. In London, they’ll depart from the Flying J truck-stop on Highbury Avenue at 6:30 am and 12:05 pm.

Hey, Canada! We’re bringing you a brand new route from London, Ontario to Toronto starting this Thursday! Whether you’re planning a short trip or now seeing a new commuter option, we’re bringing you better travel this summer. Tickets are available now. Book your next trip today. pic.twitter.com/yPfjiTBBn6 — megabus.com (@megabus) July 12, 2021

The Toronto to London bus trip takes just over three hours, and tickets are going for as low as $1, depending on which time you select and how far in advance you purchase the ticket.

The tickets for the new route can be purchased on Megabus’s website.