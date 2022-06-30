33 Toronto restaurants we’ve lost so far in 2022
Toronto has already begun its restaurant recovery after two years of financial insecurity and instability due to COVID-19; however, some spots were still unable to make it.
Whether it was time for retirement or the pandemic strained certain eateries, the city lost a lot of beloved food spots in the past few months.
As we head into the summer months, we’re looking back at all the restaurants we’ve lost this year:
Aroma Food Hall – 639 Yonge Street
Baddie’s Cafe – 679 Lansdowne Avenue
Bar Buca – 75 Portland Street
Bar Stray – 532 College Street
Betty’s General – 1352 Danforth Avenue
Churrasco Portugril – 1733 Eglinton Avenue East
Crosley’s – 214 Ossington Avenue
El Habanero and Churrobar – 4915 Steeles Avenue East
Elchi Chai Shop – 130 Harbord Street
FLOCK rotisserie + greens – 97 Harbord Street
Gianna’s – 1554 Queen Street West
Green Canoe – 900 Millwood Road
Hoagie Station – 495 Bloor Street West
Knockout Chicken – 490 Bloor Street West
Maiz – 3220 Yonge Street
NARU Izakaya – 399 Church Street
Noble Coffee Co. – 1421 Bloor Street West
Orwell’s Pub – 3373 Bloor Street West
Paintbox Bistro – 555 Dundas Street East
Patties Express – 4 Elm Street
Randy’s Patties – 1569 Eglinton Avenue West
Roux – 2790 Dundas Street West
Sabai Sabai – 81 Bloor Street East
Saints Island Pies – 1665 Dundas Street West
Skippa – 379 Harbord Street
Soufi’s – 676 Queen Street West
Sushi Kira – 67 Roncesvalles Avenue
Sushi Nishinokaze – 2950 Kennedy Road
Superfly – 5 Brock Avenue
The Lucky Penny – 189 Shaw Street
The Wallace Gastropub– 1954 Yonge Street
One Love Vegetarian – 854 Bathurst Street
Uncle Mikey’s – 1597 Dundas Street West