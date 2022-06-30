FoodFood NewsRestaurant Closings

33 Toronto restaurants we’ve lost so far in 2022

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Jun 30 2022, 5:18 pm
33 Toronto restaurants we’ve lost so far in 2022
@barbuca/Instagram | @knockoutchicken/Instagram

Toronto has already begun its restaurant recovery after two years of financial insecurity and instability due to COVID-19; however, some spots were still unable to make it.

Whether it was time for retirement or the pandemic strained certain eateries, the city lost a lot of beloved food spots in the past few months.

As we head into the summer months, we’re looking back at all the restaurants we’ve lost this year:

Aroma Food Hall – 639 Yonge Street

Baddie’s Cafe – 679 Lansdowne Avenue

Bar Buca – 75 Portland Street

Bar Stray – 532 College Street

Betty’s General – 1352 Danforth Avenue

Churrasco Portugril – 1733 Eglinton Avenue East

Crosley’s – 214 Ossington Avenue

El Habanero and Churrobar – 4915 Steeles Avenue East

Elchi Chai Shop – 130 Harbord Street

FLOCK rotisserie + greens – 97 Harbord Street

Gianna’s – 1554 Queen Street West

Green Canoe – 900 Millwood Road

Hoagie Station – 495 Bloor Street West

Knockout Chicken – 490 Bloor Street West

Maiz – 3220 Yonge Street

NARU Izakaya – 399 Church Street

Noble Coffee Co. – 1421 Bloor Street West

Orwell’s Pub – 3373 Bloor Street West

Paintbox Bistro – 555 Dundas Street East

Patties Express – 4 Elm Street

Randy’s Patties – 1569 Eglinton Avenue West

Roux – 2790 Dundas Street West

Sabai Sabai – 81 Bloor Street East

Saints Island Pies – 1665 Dundas Street West

Skippa – 379 Harbord Street

Soufi’s – 676 Queen Street West

Sushi Kira – 67 Roncesvalles Avenue

Sushi Nishinokaze – 2950 Kennedy Road

Superfly – 5 Brock Avenue

The Lucky Penny – 189 Shaw Street

The Wallace Gastropub– 1954 Yonge Street

One Love Vegetarian – 854 Bathurst Street

Uncle Mikey’s – 1597 Dundas Street West

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.