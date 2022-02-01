4 Toronto restaurants that shuttered last month

Though indoor dining was to begin again at the end of January, several Toronto restaurants have closed in the last few weeks.

Many factors, including the number of lockdowns and financial strains, have made a handful of restaurants permanently close since the beginning of the year.

Here are just a few of the many Toronto restaurants that have shuttered:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NARU Izakaya Toronto 原・ナル居酒屋 (@narutoronto)

Since opening in June 2020, NARU Izakaya has been “impacted heavily” during its time in the city. Due to COVID-19 and the struggles they faced, they shut down in mid-January.

Address: 399 Church Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Knockout Chicken (@knockoutchicken)

Knockout Chicken closed its Bloor Street location over the holidays. Since closing the spot they have reopened it with a burger shop.

Address: 490 Bloor Street West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAIZ (@maizlatinfood)

Maiz has closed its Dundas Street location after facing a difficult past two years due to lockdowns. They shared the announcement on Instagram and stated that they plan to solely focus on their main location, Maiz Yonge.

Address: 3220 Yonge Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patties Express Inc. (@pattiesexpress)

Patties Express’s last day of operations was on January 31. The beloved spot had to close as the building was sold for a condominium project. They had sold delicious patties from their 4 Elm Street location for the past seven years.

Address: 4 Elm Street