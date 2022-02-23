Toronto sushi eatery fully booked for two months following closure announcement

Patron’s are showing up in a big way for a sushi restaurant in Toronto’s east end that announced it would be closing its doors this spring.

Since sharing the news of its closure, Sushi Nishinokaze received an outpour of reservations and is now fully booked until its final day of service.

Located at 2950 Kennedy Road in Scarborough, Sushi Nishinokaze will serve its last customer at the end of April. In a lengthy Instagram post, chef Vincent Gee shared a heartfelt goodbye and a thank you to its guests who supported the establishment throughout the years.

“It is with much sadness that I am announcing Sushi Nishinokaze will have its last service on April 30, 2022. Though we have been only open for such a short time, we have met so many amazing people and made so many great memories,” read the post.

“The pandemic has created a lot of hardships for everyone but just seeing guests enjoy my sushi and having a great time really got me through these times.”

News of its closure caught the attention of many, so much so that the eatery is no longer accepting reservations.

“Due to the overwhelming demand for reservations, Sushi Nishinokaze is fully booked from now until our last day on April 30. Our apologies, but we are no longer accepting any more reservations,” read its second post.

Though, this isn’t a goodbye forever, more like a farewell for now. Chef Gee shares that they’re looking for a new location where they can continue to make delicious food that is beloved by all.

“I hope to see everyone again during our final few months, but if not then in the near future. Please continue to follow Sushi Nishinokaze as we will continue our journey at a new location,” said chef Gee.

“From the bottom of my heart, I truly thank you all for the love & support during these past couple of years.”