Andrea's Cookies to open first storefront in Toronto next month

A date has been set and this popular Toronto cookie biz is finally getting its very first storefront in High Park next month.

Andrea’s Cookies has announced the grand opening of its first storefront in High Park on July 30.

The shop will be located at 1632 Bloor Street West and serve customers from its walk-up window. It’s expected to operate from Thursdays to Saturdays and will continue offering pre-orders on Monday evenings for custom orders.

Back in November, Daily Hive spoke with owner Andrea Mears and she shared that whenever she releases a pre-order drop, it sells out in less than five minutes. Those who missed out on placing orders would have to wait for the next drop or months later.

“I would have people pick up from my home and tell me they’ve been trying to get an order for months and how excited they were to finally get one,” said Mears.

“I also had a lot of regular customers who got the hang of the quick ordering process and would be the first to snag an order each drop. I figured having so many repeat customers and selling out within minutes each week; I must be doing something right.”

Andrea’s Cookies has gotten really busy that she simply does not have the capacity to keep up with the demand anymore and with the shop, her goal is to increase production.

For the past few months, Mears has documented her shop’s growth from remodellings to the finishing touches.

Since starting in 2019, Andrea’s Cookies has become a popular choice for cookie connoisseurs for its soft-baked treats made with mouthwatering toppings and combinations.

If you’re just as excited as us for the grand opening, make sure to mark your calendars.

Andrea’s Cookies

When: July 30

Where: 1632 Bloor Street West

Website | Instagram