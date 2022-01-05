Toronto pizza shop known for tropical flavours permanently closes

A Toronto pizza shop known for its Detroit-style pies with island toppings has closed down for good days into the new year.

Saints Island Pies has locked its doors for the last time at its 1165 Dundas Street West location after having opened its brick-and-mortar shop a little over a year ago.

The restaurant shared the news in an Instagram post earlier this week, and though they say goodbye to their labour of love, there’s still a future for the pie shop.

“As we reflect on many of the things we’ve accomplished – from a pop-up to a full-blown restaurant – we can’t help but feel incredibly blessed by what we’ve been able to achieve. All that to say, this chapter of Saints and our home at 1665 Dundas St W has come to an end,” read the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saints Island Pies 🇵🇭 (@saintsislandpies)

You might also like: Canadian dining spot named best Italian restaurant in the world

Toronto's suggestive waffle house has opened a new storefront

Industry group says new set of COVID-19 rules will "irreparably harm" Ontario restaurants

“This space will always hold a special place in our hearts, and like with any ending, an exciting new beginning is just around the corner.”

With indoor dining put to a halt for restaurants in Ontario, Saint Island Pies is confident that there are only good things to come for them this year.

For fans of the pie shop, the restaurant teased that they would be revealing the next chapter of Saints in the next few weeks.

“Sending love to all of our fellow hospitality friends and a big thank you to all of you for your continued support. We look forward to seeing you soon.”