These Toronto restaurants are closing after more than a decade of service

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Jun 15 2022, 9:25 pm
These Toronto restaurants are closing after more than a decade of service
@portugril/Instagram

Goodbyes are always the worst, especially when our favourite restaurants announce closures after years of serving their local communities.

There are a few Toronto restaurants kicking the bucket after more than a decade of service. These establishments are well-loved in the city and it’s sad to see them go.

These are two restaurants in the city bidding farewell in the next few weeks.

One Love Vegetarian

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by One Love Vegetarian (@oneloveveg)

One Love Vegetarian has served the Toronto community for more than 13 years. The vegan restaurant offered Caribbean-inspired dishes that were beloved by all.

Last day: Before the end of June

Churrasco Portugril

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Churrasco Portugril (@portugril)

More than 15 years of service and Churrasco Portugril is closing up shop for good. The team posted a note on Instagram stating that they are closing the restaurant in order to care for their family.

Last day: June 26

Karen Doradea
