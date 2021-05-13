Toronto restaurants and bars that have permanently closed in 2021

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dismantle Toronto’s restaurant industry, more locations have succumbed to pressures and have decided to close permanently.

With more cases reported in the city, the chance of returning to normalcy for restaurant owners seems unlikely in the near future.

Though several restaurants made the choice to hibernate with the goal of waiting out the pandemic, others had to make the difficult decision to permanently shutter their doors.

We’re keeping track of those that have closed so far this year. We will continue to update the list below, so you are in the loop.

Toronto restaurant closures since the start of the year:

Funnel Cake Express – 8 Wellesley Street East

Gordons Pub Kitchen – 993 Queen Street East

Fernando’s Hideaway – 785 Danforth Avenue

Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar – 382 Yonge Street

Bacon Nation – 249 Augusta Avenue

Reds Midtown Tavern – 382 Yonge Street

Prairie Girl Bakery – 18 King Street East

Duke’s Refresher & Bar – 382 Yonge Street

Starbucks – Several locations across Toronto

Tim Hortons Innovation Cafe – 130 King Street West

Café Plenty – 1 King West

Mean Bao – Village by the Grange, Annex Food Hall, and Leslieville 753A Queen East

The Green Wood – 1402 Queen Street East

Boonsik – 50c Clinton Street

Lion Coffee – 881 St. Clair Avenue West

Yard Sale Bar – 1062 Gerrard Street East

Brett’s Ice Cream – 1698 Queen Street East

Los Guaca-Moles – 690 Euclid Avenue

Maiz Arepa – 490 Queen St West

Ziba Berlin Doner – 1608 Queen Street East

Toronto Popcorn Company – 147 Baldwin Street

Hikari Sushi Bar – 873 Pape Avenue

Jaipur Grill and Lounge – 2066 Yonge Street

Tala – 295 Dundas Street West

Apiecalypse Now – 735 Bloor Street