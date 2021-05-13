Toronto restaurants and bars that have permanently closed in 2021
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dismantle Toronto’s restaurant industry, more locations have succumbed to pressures and have decided to close permanently.
With more cases reported in the city, the chance of returning to normalcy for restaurant owners seems unlikely in the near future.
Though several restaurants made the choice to hibernate with the goal of waiting out the pandemic, others had to make the difficult decision to permanently shutter their doors.
We’re keeping track of those that have closed so far this year. We will continue to update the list below, so you are in the loop.
Toronto restaurant closures since the start of the year:
Funnel Cake Express – 8 Wellesley Street East
Gordons Pub Kitchen – 993 Queen Street East
Fernando’s Hideaway – 785 Danforth Avenue
Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar – 382 Yonge Street
Bacon Nation – 249 Augusta Avenue
Reds Midtown Tavern – 382 Yonge Street
Prairie Girl Bakery – 18 King Street East
Duke’s Refresher & Bar – 382 Yonge Street
Starbucks – Several locations across Toronto
Tim Hortons Innovation Cafe – 130 King Street West
Café Plenty – 1 King West
Mean Bao – Village by the Grange, Annex Food Hall, and Leslieville 753A Queen East
The Green Wood – 1402 Queen Street East
Boonsik – 50c Clinton Street
Lion Coffee – 881 St. Clair Avenue West
Yard Sale Bar – 1062 Gerrard Street East
Brett’s Ice Cream – 1698 Queen Street East
Los Guaca-Moles – 690 Euclid Avenue
Maiz Arepa – 490 Queen St West
Ziba Berlin Doner – 1608 Queen Street East
Toronto Popcorn Company – 147 Baldwin Street
Hikari Sushi Bar – 873 Pape Avenue
Jaipur Grill and Lounge – 2066 Yonge Street
Tala – 295 Dundas Street West
Apiecalypse Now – 735 Bloor Street