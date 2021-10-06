Beloved Toronto cafe to close its doors for good due to rent increase

A beloved local cafe in Toronto’s Roncesvalles bids farewell after more than four years of service due to a rent increase.

The Simple Kitchen, located at 73 Roncesvalles Avenue, has announced it will officially close its doors on October 9.

In an Instagram post shared back in September, the cafe gave followers a heads up that they would be shutting down operations in October due to their landlord doubling the price of their rent.

The sudden change would make it “impossible to stay and survive,” as the owners put it.

This move would not impede on their plans to open their First Canadian Place storefront nor halt operations at their Oakville location.

The Simple Kitchen website will continue to sell all of its unique products for delivery.

The cafe had been a staple for dairy-free, keto, gluten-free, and paleo products from healthy take-out options to natural body care goods.