6 of the biggest Toronto restaurant openings that happened this summer

Toronto was truly spoiled this summer when it came to new restaurants, with a bunch of buzzworthy openings taking the city by storm over the course of the season.

From rooftop patios on Queen to bubble tea hotspots in Markham, here’s a breakdown of notable places that opened their doors during Summer 2022.

Located on the lower ground of the swanky new Ace Hotel, Alder started taking dinner reservations earlier this summer. The chic new spot is helmed by Alo Food Group owner and Michelin Star Chef Patrick Kriss, adding yet another name to his ever-growing consortium of restaurants.

Address: 51 Camden Street, Toronto

Sunnys Chinese officially opened on August 18 offering dishes inspired by the expansive range of dining cultures found throughout China.

Address: 60 Kensington Avenue, Toronto

The much-loved yogurt-based drink spot with a handful of locations already in Vancouver and Calgary opened up in Markham on August 20, drawing in quite the crowd, with lines meandering around corners and parked cars.

Address: Commerce Gate — 505 Highway 7, Unit A20&21, Markham

Visitors to Union Station will no longer have to settle for just a standard, mid-journey snack. After a long period of construction Foodie Aisle, situated in the lower concourse en route to Scotiabank Arena, is open seven days a week from 11:30 am to 7 pm.

Address: Union Station – Lower Concourse

Soluna opened its rooftop terrace and supper club on June 23. Opening in early June, Soluna is set to bring a new and exciting “day-to-night” restaurant concept with a rooftop patio to the city right at 314 Queen Street West. Those familiar with the location will remember that the address was home to late-night spots like BamBoo, Ultra Supper Club, and Cube.

Address: 314 Queen Street West

Adrak opened in late April, combining traditional Indian flavours with a contemporary style of presentation. The culinary team is trained under Michelin-starred Chef Vineet Bhatia and pushes forth a vegetarian- and meat-forward menu.

Address: 138th Avenue Road

