Toronto’s newest bohemian restaurant experience has finally opened and it’s sure to bring the heat to the downtown core this summer.

From its interior design to the hearty dishes, Soluna is here to serve good vibes only — just take a look for yourself. Here’s a first look.

Right on Toronto’s Queen Street West, guests will be transported to a tropical paradise the moment they come face to face with Soluna.

The new go-to spot has just opened its doors to the public with the upstairs, outdoor patio to follow suit, in July.

Cactuses and plants set the mood, offering a more dessert-esque vibe just before you step foot inside.

With live entertainment like fire dancers and performers, your nightlife experience will never waver.

As for the space, it offers ample room, dim lighting and ambiance that simply amplifies that coastal vibe experience, also thanks to its share-style menu.

The menu captures flavours of other global influences, including Latin American and Southeast Asian.

Choices include lamb chops, tomahawk steak, seared tofu, tuna tataki, fingerling potatoes and much more.

Head over to the bar and order a refreshing cocktail. Soluna offers bar favourites like espresso martini, old fashioned and mezcal margaritas, but make sure to try one of their hand-crafted cocktails.

Options include The Ultra, a basil and mint-infused Tanqueray gin, a St-Germain concoction with fresh strawberry, shiso, lemon, and elderflower tonic, and Flowerchild, made with grey goose, St-Germain, lychee, pineapple, lemon, egg-white, and edible flower petals.

Whether you’re there to dine in, party or simply grab a drink at the bar, the space serves all who are looking for a little getaway for the night.

Soluna

Address: 314 Queen Street West

Instagram | Website