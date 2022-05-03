Toronto’s restaurant scene is booming with more openings these last few weeks. New concepts and exciting venues are bringing the city back together with more delicious food offerings.

It’s exciting to hear of new restaurant openings because that means more food to try and fall in love with.

From seafood to traditional eats and everything in between, here are a few new restos that opened up in and around Toronto last month.

Scarborough’s Fishman Lobster Clubhouse has opened a second restaurant north of Toronto with morning dim sum and new dinner specials. Owners of the east-end eatery are welcoming customers to its newest seafood spot, Jumbo Lobster Restaurant at 7501 Woodbine Avenue in Markham. The menu features some of the same great menu items that are served at Fishman Lobster Clubhouse.

Address: 7501 Woodbine Avenue

Phone: 905-513-6388

Toronto’s newest food destination for tapas and wine has just opened in the city’s King Street West area. If you’re looking for elevated tapas, craft cocktails, and a late-night hub, Bar Chica is the place to be. Situated steps away from King Street West, lovers of traditional Spanish eats can stop by 75 Portland Street and indulge in the delicacies created at Bar Chica.

Address: 75 Portland Street

Phone: 416-479-9779

The LA-based group Noble 33 brings all four elements — water, earth, fire, and air — to the forefront to create an immersive dining experience at Casa Madera. As guests enter, they will be captivated by the stunning architecture and design, inspired by the Mexican coastal environment. Music, drinks, and more, the vibes are absolutely immaculate.

Address: 50 Wellington Street West

Phone: 416-601-3593

Adrak Yorkville

Elevated Indian cuisine has made its way to Toronto’s Yorkville area, showcasing a blend of traditional flavours with classic and modern presentations. The culinary team is trained under Michelin-starred Chef Vineet Bhatia and pushes forth a vegetarian- and meat-forward menu. According to the restaurant, Adrak Yorkville uses rare ingredients inspired by different parts of India in its signature menu items and cocktails. That also includes homemade spice blends like in-house mustard seed paste, curry leaves oil, and morel mushrooms.

Address: 138th Avenue Road

Phone: 416-413-0777

