As Toronto’s food and beverage industry gains momentum, more restaurants and stores have been popping up all over town!

Here is a roundup of the city’s recent openings, reopenings, and new spots set to open soon.

Open

Foodie Aisle

The wait is over! Visitors to Union Station, one of Toronto’s busiest transport centres, no longer have to settle for just a standard, mid-journey snack. Situated in the lower concourse en route to Scotiabank Arena, Union’s Foodie Aisle is open seven days a week from 11:30 am to 7 pm.

Address: Union Station – Lower Concourse

Ferry Dessert

Pop in for a made-to-order smoothie, latte, coffee or tea, and a delectable dessert for a touch of sweetness.

Address: 314 College Street. Toronto

Reopened

Boukan took off during the pandemic, serving traditional Haitian cuisine out of a tiny space in the Beaches neighbourhood, soon becoming a staple of the local community. As the need for more room grew, Boukan began an expansion.

On September 4, the new space at 774 Danforth opened its doors. Boukan prides itself on being far more than a restaurant; it’s a space for artists to showcase their work, for community members to congregate and socialize and for people to make meaningful connections.

Address: 774 Danforth Avenue, Toronto

Opening Soon

Though an official opening date is yet to be announced, according to the Farm Boy website, it is tentatively set for early 2023; we can’t wait to fill our pantries with more Farm Boy goodies.

Address: 100 Queens Quay East, Unit 200, Toronto

The famous halal fast food chain is currently active in parts of the GTA, though they recently announced that a brand new location is coming to Queen West. Dished is keeping its eyes peeled for an official opening date.

Address: 247 Queen Street West

