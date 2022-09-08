After a prolonged construction period, visitors to Union Station, one of Toronto’s busiest transport centres, no longer have to settle for just a standard, mid-journey snack.

Thanks to the reopening of Union Station’s Foodie Aisle, passers-by will be able to tuck into a proper meal on the move.

Dished stopped by the revamped location, situated on the lower concourse en route to Scotiabank Arena, to have a look around, but more importantly, to sample some eats.

Here’s a list of current Foodie Aisle vendors!

Tuck into a soft and pillowy bao bun packed with your choice of pork belly or braised beef paired perfectly with made-to-order steamed dumplings.

Butter Chicken Roti’s is all about bringing traditional Indian flavour and spice to the forefront. Get your hands on a curry wrapped in Indian flatbread and modify the spice levels to your preference, ranging from mild to nuclear hot!

Mikey’s Smashburgers prides itself on cooking with high-quality naturally sourced beef, with menu items including the Jalapeno Cheese Dip Burger, Pastrami Patty Melt and stuffed mushroom burger.

Characterized by owner Nancy Manotas as ‘”healthy Mexican fast food,” Grand Tacos Taqueria offers multiple vegan and non-vegan options, including the Grand Quesadilla Vegana and tacos with grass-fed hormone and antibiotic-free beef or smoked fish.

In celebration of the reopening, Grand Tacos Taqueria is currently serving $2 tacos, not to mention that Foodie Aisle is providing free lunch to the first 25 diners each Wednesday in September.

Peep Union Chicken’s buttermilk breaded boneless fried chicken thighs sandwiched between a smooth potato roll, just one item from their menu of classics, including the OG with slaw, maple honey, UC ranch and banana peppers, or the Cheesy Dipper with pickled jalapeno cheddar cheese sauce, iceberg and UC ranch.

Union's Foodie Aisle is open seven days a week from 11:30 am to 7 pm.