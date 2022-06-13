6 Toronto restaurant openings to look forward to

More restaurants are opening up in Toronto and that means more spots to explore and enjoy this summer in the city.

Rooftop experiences, authentic cuisine, and new bars! There’s a lot in store for Toronto and we simply can’t wait to check them out.

You might also like: The ultimate food and movie fest is coming back to Toronto this year

This secret all-white party is coming to Toronto next month

Beloved Toronto festival is taking over College Street next week

If you’re in need of a new “go-to” spot, then look no further: here’s what’s on the come-up for Toronto’s restaurant scene.

Il Padrino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by il Padrino Ristorante (@ilpadrinocollege)

Though things have been kept under wraps for quite some time, Il Padrino is a new Italian restaurant set to open in Toronto. It plans to offer authentic cuisine that no other Italian restaurant has yet to serve, according to the restaurant’s owner. They plan on opening soon so keep a close eye out for any news via its social media accounts.

Address: 579 College Street

Instagram

Earls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earls Kitchen + Bar (@earlsrestaurant)

Canadian restaurant chain Earls has announced it will continue to expand across Toronto with two new locations in the downtown area. Earls King West will be located in the area of King and Portland, taking over the Lee by Susur Lee restaurant space. It’s slated to open in Fall 2023. Its next opening will be in the Manulife Centre in early 2024. However, these aren’t the only openings coming to Toronto.

Address: 601 King Street West and 55 Bloor Street West

Instagram

Soluna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soluna Toronto (@solunatoronto)



A totally new rooftop terrace experience is coming to Toronto and it’s bringing good vibes and boho to Queen Street West. Opening in early June, Soluna is set to bring a new and exciting “day-to-night” restaurant concept with a rooftop patio to the city right at 314 Queen Street West. Those familiar with the location will remember that the address was home to late-night spots like BamBoo, Ultra Supper Club, and Cube.

Address: 314 Queen Street West

Instagram

Le Select Bistro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Sélect Bistro (@leselectbistro)



It’s true! The legendary and beloved Parisian-style restaurant, Le Sélect Bistro, will reopen to the public later this month. After announcing that the restaurant was sold in February 2021, the new owner of Le Sélect Bistro will bring life back to the beloved eatery on June 24.

Address: 432 Wellington Street

Instagram | Website

Mezcalero

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mezcalero (@mezcalerotoronto)

Mezcalero is a new bar and tapas restaurant that has yet to open in the Annex. Its grand opening day was set for May 5 however its website has remained dormant and there’s been no sign of life on its Instagram in the past few weeks. Fingers crossed it opens up soon.

Address: The Annex

Instagram | Website

Añejo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Añejo Restaurant (@anejorestaurant)

The chain made a subtle hint at its new location in an Instagram post where it announced it’ll be switching over to a new account that will house all its future restaurants. Those familiar with the King Street location know that besides the mouthwatering mains and zesty guacamole, there are Happy Hour specials that offer half-priced tacos and $6 margaritas.

Expect the same great stuff at their new location set to open soon.

Address: TBA – Don Mills area

Instagram