13 best Toronto food events to check out in July

Another hot summer month means more food festivals to enjoy in Toronto.

There are a handful of foodie events lined up for the city this July and we can’t help but get excited to try new and delicious eats.

You might also like: Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto officially reopens at new luxurious location

Toronto's German Doner Kebab has a special $2 deal for one day only

The LCBO just opened a new store in Union Station (PHOTOS)

Here are the best Toronto food events to check out in July.

Playa Patrón is bringing the heat, sounds, and flavours of Mexico to Toronto’s Trillium Park, featuring a daytime brunch experience and nighttime tropical vibes with a DJ blasting all the house tunes.

Don’t forget about the hand-crafted cocktails. The menu will feature creative takes on the classic Paloma cocktail and Patron summer drinks.

When: July 7 and 10

Where: Ashbridges Bay Park – 1561 Lake Shore Boulevard East

Cheers to the summer at this exciting all-you-can-taste wine festival taking over Toronto’s largest outdoor patio next month. From July 8 to 9, sip on the finest wines at Wine Fest Toronto, a two-day, all-you-can-taste outdoor wine festival being held at RendezViews. Attendees can get a chance to sip on a bunch of wines from all over the world all under one roof.

When: July 8 and 9

Where: RendezViews – 229 Richmond Street West

Toronto’s Street Eats Market will be hosting an Eid Fest this weekend and it’s sure to bring together all the best eats under one roof. From July 8 to 10, Street Eats will celebrate Eid Al Adha with a fusion of traditional eastern foods and pop-up shops from local vendors. This event is in collaboration with Halal Rib Fest.

When: July 8 to 10 – 11 am to 11 pm

Where: Scarborough Town Centre – 500 Progress Avenue

Margapalooza, Canada’s largest margarita festival, is back this year at all Lone Star Texas Grill locations across Ontario. The fun summer event is running until September 6 and features up to 22 mouth-watering cocktails with almost 10 new flavours to treat your tastebuds to.

Expect flavours like Salty Pickle, Mango Habanero, Rocket Man with a Rocket Popsicle, Fuzzy Peach, and Churro-rita.

When: Until September 6

Where: Lonestar locations across Ontario

You don’t need to fly south to experience the tropics! A Sol Summer Party is coming to RendezViews where you can eat and drink like you’re on vacation.

When: July 16 at 4 pm

Where: RendezViews – 229 Richmond Street West

Enjoy the best eats from over 25 different food and drink vendors. There are over 100 menu items and drinks to enjoy. Expect special guest appearances, games, and family-friendly activities.

When: July 15 to 17

Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue

Street Eats Block Party

Street Eats Market is hosting a food-filled fest in Mississauga with a ton of food offerings from a handful of vendors. Great vibes and amazing food, what more can you ask for?

When: July 17

Where: 1525 Samuelson Circle

Right in the middle of summer, there’s no better time than July to host an ice cream festival.

When: July 22 to 24

Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue

Toronto’s Festival of Beer is coming back this summer for another year of good food, live entertainment, and all the beer you can get your hands on.

From July 22 to 24, attendees can enjoy over 400 different kinds of brews from local, national, or international names.

When: July 22 to 24

Where: Bandshell Park – 100 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto

There’s no better way to explore Toronto’s Ossington strip restaurants than at OssFest. Local businesses have a chance to showcase their stuff and restaurants with their delicious menu offerings. There will be over 25 extended patios with live music and entertainment all day.

When: July 23

Where: Ossington Avenue between Queen Street West and Dundas Street West

Vegan versions of traditional African and Caribbean ethnic foods to skincare and other health products made by African and Caribbean entrepreneurs.

When: July 31

Where: Artscape Wychwood Barns – 601 Christie Street

Experience your childhood all over again at this Studio Gibli Afternoon Tea. Its menu features movie-inspired eats from classics like Ponyo, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and more.

When: July 30 from 11:30 am to 9 pm

Where: 14 Leswyn Road, North York

Expect over 130 food vendors throughout the three-day food and cultural festival, Taste of Lawrence. Family fun games,

When: July 8 from 6 pm to 11 pm, July 9 from 11 am to 11 pm and July 10 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Lawrence Avenue between Warden and Birchmount