Toronto's Festival of Beer is back this summer with over 400 brews

Toronto’s Festival of Beer is coming back this summer for another year of good food, live entertainment, and all the beer you can get your hands on.

From July 22 to 24, attendees can enjoy over 400 different kinds of brews from local, national, or international names.

The festival will also have a TFOB Spotlight program that shines the light on the popular trends in the drinks industry, focusing on interesting beer styles and beer destinations.

Besides the boozy drinks, there will be a ton of food offerings. Oysters, stone oven pizza, slow-roasted BBQ, and gluten-free options galore.

While you’re sippin’ away on a cold one and munching on some good eats, enjoy live sounds from performers like American rapper Nas, Sam Roberts Band, The Revivalists, and Matt Mays.

Tickets are now on sale and start at $65 plus tax. The event is 19+ and will be held at Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place.

Cheers to the summer!

Toronto’s Festival of Beer

When: July 22 to 24

Where: Bandshell Park – 100 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto

Website | Instagram