Toronto's Street Eats Market is hosting an Eid Festival this weekend

Toronto’s Street Eats Market will be hosting an Eid Fest this weekend and it’s sure to bring together all the best eats under one roof.

From July 8 to 10, Street Eats will celebrate Eid Al Adha with a fusion of traditional eastern foods and pop-up shops from local vendors. This event is in collaboration with Halal Rib Fest.

Attendees can expect to chow down on delicious Pakistani BBQ, bun kababs, Jamaican jerk live drum BBQ, Hyderabadi food, shawarma and many more certified halal eats.

Expect to indulge at the Chai stall by Pathan Chai and fusion Hyderabadi food by Deccan Ranch, amongst more.

There will be a Henna booth and face painting stands for all to enjoy.

Early bird tickets are free until Thursday, but if you miss out on the chance to snag your tickets online, there is a $5 cover fee at the door.

Get ready to eat!

Eid Fest

When: July 8 to 10 – 11 am to 11 pm

Where: Scarborough Town Centre – 500 Progress Avenue