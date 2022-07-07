The LCBO just opened a new store in Union Station (PHOTOS)

Stressful commutes and long work days just got a bit better: the LCBO has opened a massive new store inside Union Station.

Spanning approximately 7,000 square feet in the Bay concourse, the store features more than 1,000 products, including local and international wine, beer, and spirits.

For those rushing home after work or quickly dropping by on their lunch break, the Union Station LCBO offers same-day pickup, with online orders ready within two hours.

Located in Canada’s busiest transit hub, the new store will serve more than 300,000 daily commuters and tourists and over 75,000 local residents.

“Union Station is the busiest building in the country. It is also one of the most beautiful and historically significant,” said George Soleas, President and CEO of LCBO.

“We are excited to be one of the first retailers in the Bay concourse and to provide even more convenience for our customers, as they pick up the perfect choice on their way to or from downtown.”

To celebrate the grand opening, customers who make a purchase of $10 or more and scan their Aeroplan card on July 7 will be entered into a contest to win a flight for two.

The new LCBO is in good company – the revitalized Union Station is also home to outposts of Sephora, The Detox Market and Peace Collective, as well as an impressive food hall.

LCBO Union Station

Hours: Monday to Friday from 9 am – 8 pm, Saturday from 10 am – 8 pm, and Sunday from 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Bay promenade, Union Station | 65 Front Street West