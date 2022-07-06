Canada’s largest margarita festival is coming to Ontario this summer

FoodBoozeFood EventsFood News

Karen Doradea
Jul 6 2022, 6:49 pm
Margapalooza, Canada’s largest margarita festival, is back this year at all Lone Star Texas Grill locations across Ontario.

The fun summer event is running until September 6 and features up to 22 mouth-watering cocktails with almost 10 new flavours to treat your tastebuds to.

Expect flavours like Salty Pickle, Mango Habanero, Rocket Man with a Rocket Popsicle, Fuzzy Peach, and Churro-rita.

“Last summer we launched our first annual Margapalooza event and guests couldn’t get enough of the wild flavours that we came up with,” said Caley “Rodeo” French, VP of Marketing at Lone Star Texas Grill.

“We knew we had to do something even bigger this year so we’ve amped up our margarita menu to bring more wild and unique flavours than ever before!”

To make it even better, these drinks are available for take-out and delivery as well.

Margapalooza

When: Until September 6
Where: Lonestar locations across Ontario

