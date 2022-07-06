Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto officially reopens at new luxurious location

World-renowned Italian restaurant Don Alfonso 1890 will officially open its doors in Toronto at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel on Wednesday.

Recently named Best Italian Restaurant in the World by 50 Top Italy, Don Alfonso 1890 will welcome guests to the 38th floor of the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, its newest home.

The new space offers a stunning 360 view of the city skyline and waterfront, providing customers with an elegant, fine dining experience like no other.

“Words cannot express our excitement to unveil the next incarnation of Don Alfonso, in its new home with unparalleled views of the city and lake,” said Nick Di Donato, president and CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group.

“After careful research, meticulous planning and construction and spectacular design, we are proud to reveal the personality of this iconic brand, which will undoubtedly surpass all expectations. We anticipate a tremendous response and look forward to offering guests a perfectly sublime, noteworthy first-class dining experience.”

Expect the same world-class Michelin experience that Don Alfonso Toronto’s executive chef Daniele Corona and his team have created in the past. Guests will experience refined menus using fresh, local and organic ingredients all made in the new sleek and spacious open-concept kitchen.

Its stunning design is put together by none other than Liberty Group’s VP and creative director, Nadia Di Donato.

“The new Don Alfonso space on the 38th floor of the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel is airy,

elegant and modern in design. It’s not just the visual effect of the city and water view that

greets one’s eyes upon entering, it’s the wealth of small details that keeps one riveted,”

said Nadia Di Donato.

“Details such as the simple organic pattern and slats of metal on the bar face that mimic the natural shoreline visible in the background, and at sunset, the backlit columns that blend into the glow of the dawn sky.”

Service at Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto runs from Wednesday to Sunday for dinner at 5 pm. Reservations can now be made online.

Don Alfonso 1890

Address: 1 Harbour Square – Westin Harbour Castle, 38th floor

Website | Instagram