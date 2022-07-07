German Doner Kebab is serving up some serious eats in honour of World Kebab Day, and it has a special deal you can’t miss out on.

For one day only, on July 9, GDK will be offering their original Doner Kebab in halal beef or chicken, for only $2.

It’s roasted in-house on a vertical rotisserie, then thinly shaved and served on either its signature toasted bread, on a brioche bun, or in a box with veggies and sauces.

If you have yet to try GDK, now is the perfect time to do so. The offer is available from 12 pm to 5 pm on July 9.

World Kebab Day $2 deal at German Doner Kebab

When: July 9 from 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: 246 Queen Street West