FoodCheap EatsFood News

Toronto's German Doner Kebab has a special $2 deal for one day only

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Jul 7 2022, 2:46 pm
Toronto's German Doner Kebab has a special $2 deal for one day only
German Doner Kebab

German Doner Kebab is serving up some serious eats in honour of World Kebab Day, and it has a special deal you can’t miss out on.

For one day only, on July 9, GDK will be offering their original Doner Kebab in halal beef or chicken, for only $2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GDK Canada (@gdkcanada)

It’s roasted in-house on a vertical rotisserie, then thinly shaved and served on either its signature toasted bread, on a brioche bun, or in a box with veggies and sauces.
If you have yet to try GDK, now is the perfect time to do so. The offer is available from 12 pm to 5 pm on July 9.

World Kebab Day $2 deal at German Doner Kebab

When: July 9 from 12 pm to 5 pm
Where: 246 Queen Street West

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.