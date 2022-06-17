Cheers to the summer at this exciting all-you-can-taste wine festival taking over Toronto’s largest outdoor patio next month.

From July 8 to 9, sip on the finest wines at Wine Fest Toronto, a two-day, all-you-can-taste outdoor wine festival being held at RendezViews.

Attendees can get a chance to sip on a bunch of wines from all over the world all under one roof.

“Wine Fest is truly a place where wine lovers can taste their way across the globe, learn more about the regions of the world, come together with other cork dorks and find a new wine to love,” said Angela Aiello, chief creative officer of Wine Fest Toronto.

Guests can expand their wine knowledge by talking to professionals and even enjoying sustainable wines from the festival’s sponsor, California Wines.

To make things even better, the festival has partnered up with the LCBO to offer guests a virtual bottle shop with the chance to purchase their favourite wines.

There are several three-hour sessions to choose from: July 8 from 6 to 9 pm, July 9 from 1 pm to 4 pm, and 6 pm to 9 pm. Tickets are still on sale so grab yours before it’s too late.

Wine Fest Toronto

When: July 8 and 9

Where: RendezViews – 229 Richmond Street West

Website | Instagram