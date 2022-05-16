8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: May 16 to 22

The city is slowly starting to look like its former self with the return of some beloved Toronto events and festivals this summer (except maybe for Taste of Danforth). This week, check out a street food festival and order some BBQ ribs at Yonge-Dundas Square.

There are also some great free events such as a history walking tour by the ROM and free movies during a Korean film festival. Then go shopping during Reebok’s biggest sale this year so you can be sure that your athleisure look is on point for the season.

What: Attention hockey fans! Wear your team jersey because Chipotle will be offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Monday, May 16, after 3 pm local time on all entrees for any in-restaurant diners wearing a hockey jersey.

When: Monday, May 16

Time: After 3 pm local time

Where: At participating locations

What: Head to Yonge-Dundas Square for some “mouth-waterin’, finger-lickin’, belly-rubbin’ good BBQ during the weekend long Downtown Toronto Rib and Beer Festival by Northern Heat Rib Series. There’s free admission, live music, giant yard games, and carnival eats.

When: May 20 to 22

Time: Friday and Saturday 12 pm to 11 pm, Sunday 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: 1 Dundas Street East

Price: Free entry

What: Singer-songwriter and pianist Tori Amos will be in Toronto for her North American Ocean to Ocean Tour with special guest Companion. The Grammy-winning artist will be performing songs from her latest album at Meridian Hall.

When: May 19

Time: 8 pm

Where: Meridian Hall, 1 Front Street East

What: Chow down on delicious street food from the city’s emerging street food businesses during the Street Eats Festival. Try creative treats such as ube, coconut, and charcoal soft serve from iHalo Krunch or a kathi roll and samosas from Chaska. Buy your ticket here.

When: May 20 to 23

Time: Friday 5 pm to 10 pm, Saturday 12 pm to 10 pm, Sunday and Monday 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Street Eats Market, 500 Progress Avenue, Scarborough

Price: General admission is $7.18, children under 12 enter for free

What: If you love K-dramas, you’ll want to check out the free two-day Korean Film Festival. Watch Run Off, a movie about a women’s national ice hockey team, Extreme Job, an action-comedy about a group of narcotics detectives, and Keys to My Heart, a story about a boxer reconnecting with his younger brother, a gifted pianist with savant syndrome. Reserve your seats now.

When: May 20 to 21

Time: Friday 3:30 pm, Saturday 1 pm and 4 pm

Where: TIFF Bell Light Box, 350 King Street West

Price: Free

What: Don’t miss Reebok’s biggest sale of the year. Clothing, shoes, and accessories will be on sale for up to 80% off during the Reebok Warehouse Sale so you can be sure that your athleisure ensemble is looking on point.

When: May 19 to 23

Time: Thursday to Friday 10 am to 9 pm, Saturday 10 am to 6 pm, Sunday 11 am to 5 pm, Monday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The International Centre, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga

What: If you’ve always been interested in Toronto’s unique history, join “ROMWalks: King Street East Newspapers and Newsmakers,” a free event organized by ROM’s Department of Museum volunteers. Learn about the history of newspapers in the city from the 1820s to the present day.

When: May 18

Time: 6 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: Corner of King Street East and Berkeley Street (one block West of Parliament)

Price: Free

What: A’nó:wara Dance Theatre’s Sky Dancers is a stunning dance piece that explores the effects of the 1907 Quebec Bridge disaster that killed 33 Mohawk ironworkers. The performance dives into how the tragedy echoes across generations today. The production is overseen by award-winning Mohawk and mixed heritage choreographer/director Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo, whose great-grandfather Louis D’Aillebous died in the tragedy.

Time: Friday 7:30 pm, Saturday 2 pm and 7:30 pm, Sunday 2 pm

Where: Fleck Dance Theatre, Queen’s Quay Terminal, third floor, 207 Queens Quay West

Price: Suggested $15-$95, pay what you wish