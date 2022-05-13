Toronto's Taste of Danforth might not actually happen this year

Toronto loves street festivals, and when word got out that the city’s beloved Taste of the Danforth was making a comeback, we couldn’t wait for summer. Now, things have changed.

In an email to Daily Hive, a representative of the summer festival shared that it is “currently uncertain” whether there will actually be a Taste of the Danforth this year.

“Many restaurants are participating in Café TO, which allows them to place patios directly on the street that would otherwise be utilized by the Festival,” shared the rep.

“Additional consideration is likely that finding staff in the hospitality industry is difficult during these times; the Festival requires a significant amount of staff.”

Taste of the Danforth is one of the city’s most beloved summer festivals set to return this August after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

According to its website, Taste of the Danforth is Canada’s largest Street Festival that normally welcomes about 1.6 million attendees over a weekend pre-pandemic.

Though not all hope is lost, chances that the festival will be as big as it once was are pretty slim.