This won't kill your vibe: Kendrick Lamar announces world tour with two shows in Toronto

Here’s some news that definitely won’t kill your vibe.

Kendrick Lamar just announced a world tour with two shows in Toronto.

The Big Steppers Tour begins in Oklahoma City on July 19 and makes its way up to Toronto for two shows on August 12 and 13 at Scotiabank Arena. Lamar will also grace Vancouver with his presence On August 28 at Rogers Arena.

The tour closes out in Auckland, New Zealand on December 16.

This announcement comes on the same day the LA rapper released his long-awaited fifth studio album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, blessing his fans with two exciting surprises this week.

It’s been five years since the “HUMBLE” rapper released a new album, with his last one being the critically-acclaimed soundtrack for Black Panther.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers https://t.co/544YaTY8ys — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 13, 2022

Lamar is touring with previous collaborator Baby Keem and fellow LA-based rapper Tanna Leone.

Tickets go on sale at livenation.com on May 20 at 12 pm local time.

For now, fans can check out Lamar’s site to gain more insight into his latest album. It includes photos, a blog post and a scan of the news release announcing Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers.

The Big Steppers Tour

When: Friday August 12 and Saturday August 13

Time: TBA

Where: Scotiabank Theatre, 259 Richmond Street W, Toronto

Price: TBA — Tickets available at livenation.com on May 20, 12 pm local time