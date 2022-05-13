There are very few things in life worth waking up early for on the weekend, but the tulips at this Ontario farm seem like a pretty good reason.

TASC Tulip Farm is a 25-acre farm in Fenwick, a community located near Niagara Falls. You might not relish the hour and a half drive from downtown Toronto, but it’s worth it once you drive up to the farm and see the rows of rainbow-coloured tulips.

According to a representative for the farm, the tulips are currently at peak bloom and, judging from the display of bright colours, now is the best time to visit. However, since tulips are partial to cold weather, Ontario’s warm weather means that the tulips won’t be around for very long. In fact, the farm will be closing on May 22.

Each admission ticket allows you to pick ten tulips. Visitors are encouraged to take a bucket by the entrance and choose their blooms. Since the farm grows 82 varieties, it’s not an easy choice — some might be your familiar supermarket variety, while others are rare.

There are stalls where they carefully wrap up your flowers in kraft paper. You can also buy T-shirts, accessories, and other merchandise. There are also picnic tables and food trucks available to stay refreshed during the day.

Keep in mind that the farm grounds are uneven, so make sure to wear comfortable shoes.

There are also photography packages for purchase; hours are on Monday to Thursday at sunrise and sunset when the farm is closed to the public.

Trust us; if it looks gorgeous on Instagram, it’s much better in person.

What: TASC Tulip Pick Farm

When: Until May 22

Time: Monday to Thursday 9 am to 6 pm, Friday to Sunday 8 pm to 7 pm

Where: 1415 Balfour Street, Fenwick

Price: $17.50. Buy your ticket here.