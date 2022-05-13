EventsSummer

Drake hints that OVO Fest will return to Toronto "soon"

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
|
May 13 2022, 2:37 pm
Drake hints that OVO Fest will return to Toronto "soon"
@sarahwxlker/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Spring Baby Show Toronto 2022

Sat, May 14, 9:00am

The Spring Baby Show Toronto 2022
Reebok Warehouse Sale

Thu, May 19, 10:00am

Reebok Warehouse Sale
Ori Dagan “Click Right Here” Album Release Concert

Thu, May 26, 7:00pm

Ori Dagan “Click Right Here” Album Release Concert
Stones in His Pockets

Fri, June 10, 7:00pm

Stones in His Pockets

Rap fans are buzzing with excitement after Drake made a surprise announcement during a surprise appearance on stage.

On Thursday, British-rapper Dave was performing at Drake’s Toronto venue, History. There was speculation (and hope) that Drake would make an appearance himself, and to fans’ delight, he did.

It wasn’t just his appearance on stage that caused a stir. Moments before leaving the stage he said: “They let the city back open so I will see you at OVO Fest soon!”

And the crowd went wild.

He provided no further details, but fans are clearly excited. An unofficial website has already popped up claiming to be selling tickets.

OVO Fest hasn’t taken place since August 2019. Drake didn’t say when the next OVO Fest would return to the city aside from “soon.”

Who would you want to see at OVO Fest?

DH Toronto StaffDH Toronto Staff
+ Listed
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.