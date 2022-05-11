Events

This fitness brand is holding a huge warehouse sale near Toronto next weekend


In need of some new athleisure? Reebok is hosting a massive warehouse sale near Toronto next weekend, so you can snag some new digs.

It’s the biggest Reebok sale of the year, so you won’t want to miss out. You can get some slick new fits and shoes for up to 80% off! Seriously, you won’t pay more than $40 for any item!

The warehouse sale will run from May 19 to 23 at The International Centre in Mississauga.  Did I mention that it’s free entry and free parking? We love when things are free.

Whether you’re looking for men’s, women’s or kids’ clothing, shoes or accessories, this sale has something for everyone.

Reebok Warehouse Sale

When: Thursday to Friday: 10 am to 9 pm, Saturday: 10 am to 6 pm, Sunday: 11 am to 5 pm, Monday: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The International Centre, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga

