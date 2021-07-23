11 things to do in Toronto this weekend: July 23 to 25

Note: As of July 16, Ontario has entered Step 3 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Hey, Toronto! Your weekend is here.

While it will be rainy on Saturday, Sunday is all sunshine. So check out what’s going on in and around the city this weekend.

BIG on Bloor Festival is back this year with the launch of tons of art installations across the Bloordale neighbourhood this week. It will span from Dufferin Street to Lansdowne Avenue along Bloor Street starting July 24. The event celebrates “community magic, creativity, and diversity through arts and culture” while supporting local storefronts.

When: July 24 to August 2

Where: Dufferin Street to Lansdowne Avenue on Bloor

The museum will once again welcome guests on July 25, while patrons will have advanced access on July 22. Visitors can enjoy pay-what-you-can pricing until August 2. Guests can explore several new displays, including Kumbi Saleh 3020 CE, an Afrofuturistic vision of an ancient African capital by Ghanaian-Torontonian artist Ekow Nimako.

The 30-square-foot sculpture is composed of 100,000 black LEGO pieces, and is on display until August 29.

When: Starting July 25

Where: 77 Wynford Dr

SleepOver, an outdoor movie experience where you get to watch your favourite nostalgic films all hosted by Allysin Chaynes plus a special guest each screening! All taking place under the Toronto skyline at RendezViews.

To kick off the inaugural screening, we’re watching SpiceWorld with Baby Bel Bel for a movie night not to be missed. The night features commentary & performances by our hosts plus a spotlight performance by Goldfish.

When: July 25 at 7:30 pm

Where: 229 Richmond Street West

An immersive theatrical experience is coming to Toronto’s Casa Loma this summer, and tickets are now on sale. Imagine Dragons – Light Forest is scheduled to premiere on July 21 in accordance with Ontario’s Stage 3 re-opening plan. The show will feature theatrical Medieval displays within the castle’s gardens, tunnels, and stables.

When: You want to dive into the world of art.

Where: 111 Queens Park.

The Let’s Do Summer pop-up serves delicious treats, including tacos, barbecue, lettuce wraps, and corn with pesto sauce. Dessert options include churros served in planter pots and ice cream served inside a coconut. And it’s all conveniently located near Queen and Bathurst on Richmond Street.

When: July 16 to August 2, 2021

Where: 621 Richmond Street West

Get ready for game nights because Toronto’s beloved Dave and Buster’s has officially reopened. Dust off your game cards and get ready because the ultimate entertainment and arcade spot is welcoming guests back for nights of fun.

When: As of July 21

Where: 120 Interchange Way, Vaughan and 2021 Winston Park Drive Unit E, Oakville

The time has finally come! Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is reopening in Toronto by the end of the month. Mark the day in your calendars; the massive indoor aquarium will reopen on July 24 after eight months of being closed.

When: Starting July 24.

Where: 288 Bremner Boulevard.

This attraction is set to open on July 23. Walks are limited to three guests per walk to ensure physical distancing for guests and EdgeWalk staff. Masks or coverings are required in order to gain access inside the CN Tower. Your temperature will also be taken as you pass through security.

When: You’re feeling adventurous.

Where: 290 Bremner Boulevard.

Summer is in full swing, and Ontario has officially entered Step 2 of its reopening plan. That means amusement parks and water parks are prepared to welcome guests back. It’s been a really long time since many of us have been able to enjoy a good old amusement park like Canada’s Wonderland – the epitome of summer fun. Now some locations are gearing up to reopen this week.

When: You miss amusement parks.

Where: Around Toronto.

The AGO is finally re-opening to the public and welcoming visitors indoors this month. There will be new exhibitions, a brand new patio, and a summer blockbuster. The AGO will be opening its doors on July 21. “After eight months, we are absolutely thrilled to re-open our doors,” says Stephan Jost, the AGO’s Michael and Sonja Koerner Director and CEO.

When: Starting July 21.

Where: 317 Dundas Street West.

With patio season in full swing, looking for the perfect spot for you and your pup can be a tedious task for dog owners. Thankfully, there are a bunch of Toronto patios that allow your furry friend to join you while you dine. Check out our list and walk up with your pup.

When: Anytime you’re down for a pup patio session

Where: Multiple locations