Niagara Parks set to reopen more attractions this week

Niagara Parks has announced it will continue its phased opening of attractions on July 16 as Ontario heads into the final stage of its three-step plan.

As restrictions are loosened, Niagara Parks will welcome guests once again to a number of its parks, such as the Butterfly Conservatory, on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niagara Parks (@niagaraparks)

Several attractions and restaurants will reopen, including the Butterfly Café, Table Rock Market, for indoor seating, Queen Victoria Place Restaurant for indoor dining upon request, TaylorMade Performance Fitting Centre, Old Fort Erie’s visitor centre and access to the museum and indoor spaces, Laura Secord Homestead’s visitor centre and indoor tours.

On July 23, the Table Rock House Restaurant, WEGO Green Line, and Niagara’s Fury are tentatively set to reopen.

According to Niagara Parks, to ensure appropriate physical distancing, all of its locations will follow the Step Three guidelines, and guests must wear a mask at all indoor locations.

“Niagara Parks continues to make the safety of its guests and staff the first consideration in all operational decisions,” said the park.

“As a recipient of the Safe Travels Stamp from the World Travel & Tourism Council, Niagara Parks is committed to providing the safest environment possible for all visitors.”