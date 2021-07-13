Toronto's Gardiner Museum to reopen with free admission all summer

Toronto’s Gardiner Museum is reopening to the public this month and will be giving out free admission all summer long.

The museum will be opening on July 21, and the public is welcome to attend as the city reopens.

“As the city emerges from the pandemic, we’re thrilled to be able to offer a place for our community to reconnect and get inspired — barrier-free,” said a representative of the Gardiner Museum.

“This is something unique to the Gardiner, and we want as many people as possible around the city to take advantage of this rare opportunity.”

As a bonus, they will also be holding free art activities on the outdoor plaza and restarting their drop-in and sessional classes.

“We are thrilled to finally welcome the public back through our doors and can’t wait for our visitors to discover exciting changes and be reunited with beloved objects,” said Kelvin Browne, Executive Director and CEO.

“We believe that art experiences are key to reconnecting and finding joy as we emerge from isolation and, most importantly, that everyone should have access to these opportunities. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are able to offer free admission and programming all summer — something truly special and unique in the city.”

There will be three special exhibitions available to view, and new works have been installed in the permanent galleries.

The Gardiner Goes Outside programming will continue to be at the Museum’s outdoor plaza and includes a mini-exhibition of work by Hamilton-based ceramic artist Marissa Y Alexander.