Looking to make plans in Toronto this Labour Day weekend? Well, you won’t be short of options.

The Toronto Dragon Festival returns after two years and there are a bunch of food vendors worth checking out during Smorgasburg. Marvel at the stunning choreography in the sky during the air show and head to the CNE, which wraps up this weekend.

As for entertainment, rock group My Chemical Romance and K-pop group Seventeen will be taking over the stage at Scotiabank Arena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Dragon Festival (@torontodragonfestival)

What: After two years, the Toronto Dragon Festival is back and will be taking over Nathan Phillips Square. It’s going to be a display of Chinese culture with a fashion show, calligraphy, Tai Chi, traditional music, and Chinese folk dance.

When: September 2 to 4

Time: Friday 2 pm to 9 pm, Saturday 11 am to 9 pm, Sunday 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen Street West

Price: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian National Exhibition (@letsgototheex)

What: It’s the final CNE weekend so make your way to Exhibition Place and check out the fun rides, play games, and try some yummy or weird food combinations. Eat your way through the event with our food guide here.

When: Until September 5

Time: 10 am to midnight, except on Labour Day when the grounds are open from 10 am to 9 pm, the gates close at 5 pm.

Where: Exhibition Place, 100 Princes’ Boulevard

Tickets: $25 for general admission (ages 14 to 64), and $20 (adults 65 and older and children ages 5 to 13). Free admission for children 4 and under. Family passes and ride passes are also available. Purchase online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northern Stars Aeroteam (@northernstars_aeroteam)

What: Grab those noise canceling headphones because the Canadian International Air Show is back! From vintage warbirds to modern military jets, prepare to be amazed. Expect jaw-dropping aerobatics at the event, which is now in its 73rd year.

When: September 3 to 5

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: 210 Princes’ Boulevard

Price: Check here for tickets

What: Calling all Canadian ARMY! The new BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS is finally open. Shop for clothing, accessories, homeware, stationery, or collectible photo cards inspired by some of the group’s popular songs like “Butter” as well as their reality show “In the Soop.”

When: August 31 to December 31

Time: Thursday, September 1 to Sunday, September 4, 9 am to 10 pm (extended); Monday, September 5, 11 am to 7 pm; September 6 to December 31, Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm, Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Unit C009A, 220 Yonge Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dynamite Night Market (@dynamitenightmarket)

What: The first-ever Dynamite Night Market (organized by Waterfront Night Market) is set to take place this weekend at the Markham Fairgrounds. There are going to be light installations, Pan-Asian street-style food, and an inflatable zone that’s sure to keep kids entertained.

When: September 2 to 4

Time: Friday, 4 pm to midnight, Saturday, 2 pm to midnight, Sunday, 2 pm to 10 pm

Where: Markham Fairgrounds 10801 McCowan Road, Markham

Price: Buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEVENTEEN (@saythename_17)

What: Get your lightsticks ready because K-pop band Seventeen is ready to rock with Toronto fans at Scotiabank Arena, one of the last stops of their Be the Sun tour. The 13-member group will wrap up their North American tour with a final performance in New Jersey.

When: September 3

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: Buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smorgasburg Toronto (@smorgasburgtoronto)

What: Smorgasburg switches things up during the second session of its eight-week run with 50 new vendors serving mouth-watering options. Try the jerk jackfruit sandwich from Brindle food Co. and roasted pork belly from Slow Jams. Satisfy your sweet tooth with ice cream from Rex’s Ice Cream Shop and calamansi meringue tarts from Make Kwento.

When: September 3

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 7 Queens Quay East

Price: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Chemical Romance (@mychemicalromance)



What: My Chemical Romance is heading to Toronto this weekend with a performance at Scotiabank Arena. The American rock band will be performing with Waterparks and Meg Myers.

When: September 4 to 5

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: From $124.25. Buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Food Truck Festivals (@canadianfoodtruckfestivals)

What: Deciding on what to eat is going to be a bit of a challenge at the Brampton Food Truck Festival, which will feature 40 food trucks serving vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan, as well as halal options.

When: September 2 to 4

Time: Friday 5 pm to 10 pm, Saturday 12 pm to 10 pm, Sunday 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Chinguacousy Park, 9050 Bramalea Road, Brampton

Price: Free admission