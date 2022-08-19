5 new CNE foods that are actually worth the hype (PHOTOS)

Considering there are over 120 vendors to choose from at this year’s Canadian National Exhibition, you might have to get a little choosy.

With mouthwatering selections available to you left and right, the decision won’t be an easy one. To your luck, Dished Toronto has you covered on the top five CNE foods that are actually worth the hype.

Seoul-ful Taters

“Got Taters?” Get Your Own Taters Food Truck certainly does. The all-dressed taters come in a Korean BBQ Bulgogi, a Pulled Pork with Mac & Cheese, and a Jambalaya topped with sausage and shrimp.

We tried the Korean BBQ Bulgogi, and it would have to take the championship belt for the top thing we feasted on.

Vendor: Get Your Own Taters

Leaning T.O.wer of Pisa

This “architectural food marvel” is San Francescos’ stack of herb-panko-crusted meatballs and mozzarella sticks, piled high in a waffle cone, and drizzled with garlic aioli. It’s even finished with cotton candy and sprinkles, making it the tastiest tower you’ve ever laid eyes on.

Vendor: San Francescos

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Smash Burger

I mean, wow. If you’re “feelin’ hot, hot hot,” Bacon Nation has you covered with their smashed cheeseburger topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, extra thick bacon, and all of the fixings. The buns are even topped with Flamin’ Hot crumbs, so have a beverage handy.

If you’re up for another iteration of theirs, they offer a 24-hour marinated fried chicken sandwich breaded with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and a chicken, beef, or pulled pork burrito, which is another must-try.

Vendor: Bacon Nation

Spice Cream

“Fire and ice — and try it twice” is this vendor’s motto, and fair warning, this is a spicy one. We tried Caf-Eh-TO’s Peach Mango-spiced ice cream, and even ambitiously took a bite out of its Thai pepper topping. It definitely has a big kick, for those looking to spice up their day.

Vendor: Caf-Eh-TO

Croffles

We had to end it on a sweet note, and Fuwa Fuwa’s “Croffles” takes the crown for the most memorable dessert we tried. Coming from the makers of the popular Japanese “soufflé” pancakes is a croissant-waffle hybrid sensation. These treats are topped with soft serve ice cream, and your choice of Tiramisu, Oreo, chocolate banana, or fruit.

Vendor: Fuwa Fuwa

Canadian National Exhibition

When: August 19 to September 5

Where: 210 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto, ON

Hours: Weekdays from 10 am to midnight, weekends from 11 am to midnight

Tickets: Ranging from $20 to $75, available here