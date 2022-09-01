Let's go to the Ex: CNE is selling discounted tickets right now

The CNE returned to Toronto this summer in a big way, with a stacked lineup of mouthwatering food options and new rides and entertainment.

As we all know, you can leave a real dent in your wallet during a trip to the Ex, but don’t worry, you can save some money at the CNE before it closes on September 5.

Typically, a single ticket can run you anywhere from $25 to $75, but tonight, tickets are only $11 if you go after 5 pm. You can buy a ticket at the gates or online.

For those looking to enjoy the grounds during off-peak hours (11 am to 1 pm), tickets are on sale for $19.99.

Presto card holders can also get 27% off general admission and up to 40% off pay-one-price admission, now until closing day September 5. All you have to do is enter your Presto card number here.

If you’re making the trip down to the CNE, it’s recommended you take a subway or streetcar to avoid wasting time looking for and spending money parking. Just keep in mind parking fraud has been an ongoing issue this year.