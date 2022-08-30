First ever Dynamite Night Market to take place in Markham this September
Dynamite Night Market, brought to you by Waterfront Night Market, is set to make its debut this September in Markham.
Bring the whole family down September 2 to 4 for a weekend jam-packed with interactive entertainment, Pan-Asian street-style eats, dazzling light installations, and an inflatable zone guaranteed to keep the kids occupied!
With the purchase of every adult ticket, priced at $15 on Friday and Sunday, and $18 on Saturday, kids aged 12 and under are eligible for a free Dynamite Passport.
Dynamite Passports unlock full access to the festival where kids can collect long-lasting memories, snap picture-perfect moments, interact with performers, dance to music, or float their complimentary LED water lantern in the custom-built water display.
Friday’s opening ceremony will feature a mesmerizing traditional lion dance and dragon show followed by a Saturday night of back-to-back entertainment including a Kung-Fu Demo, and music shows by different Asian-Canadian performers.
Dynamite Night Market
When: September 2 to 4. Friday, 4 pm to midnight, Saturday, 2 pm to midnight, Sunday, 2 pm to 10 pm
Where: Markham Fairgrounds 10801 McCowan Road, Markham