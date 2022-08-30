Dynamite Night Market, brought to you by Waterfront Night Market, is set to make its debut this September in Markham.

Bring the whole family down September 2 to 4 for a weekend jam-packed with interactive entertainment, Pan-Asian street-style eats, dazzling light installations, and an inflatable zone guaranteed to keep the kids occupied!

With the purchase of every adult ticket, priced at $15 on Friday and Sunday, and $18 on Saturday, kids aged 12 and under are eligible for a free Dynamite Passport.

Dynamite Passports unlock full access to the festival where kids can collect long-lasting memories, snap picture-perfect moments, interact with performers, dance to music, or float their complimentary LED water lantern in the custom-built water display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dynamite Night Market (@dynamitenightmarket)

Friday’s opening ceremony will feature a mesmerizing traditional lion dance and dragon show followed by a Saturday night of back-to-back entertainment including a Kung-Fu Demo, and music shows by different Asian-Canadian performers.

Grab your tickets here

When: September 2 to 4. Friday, 4 pm to midnight, Saturday, 2 pm to midnight, Sunday, 2 pm to 10 pm

Where: Markham Fairgrounds 10801 McCowan Road, Markham