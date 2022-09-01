Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Labour Day

It’s another long weekend in Toronto and it’s the perfect opportunity to soak up the sun, head to the CNE, or maybe even just stay in bed and watch Netflix. You do you.

As always, government offices will be closed, along with many businesses.

But, just in case you need to run errands, or you’re running low on supplies here’s what’s open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto.

TTC

All TTC routes will operate on Sunday service schedules but start at approximately 6 am. Any routes that do not typically operate on Sundays will not run on the holiday. Check here for more information.

Grocery stores

While many grocery stores will be closed on Labour Day, these are some that will remain open:

Galleria Supermarket: 7040 Yonge Street, Thornhill, 7 am to 12 am; 865 York Mills Road, 7 am to 10 pm; 351 Bloor Street West, 8 am to 10 pm

H-Mart: 703 Yonge Street, 9 am to 11 pm; 388 Yonge Street, 9 am to 11 pm

The Kitchen Table: 155 Dupont Street, 7 am to 10 pm; 389 Spadina Road, 7 am to 11 pm; 10 Queens Quay West, 7 am to 12 am

Pusateri’s: 1539 Avenue Road, 7 am to 6 pm; 57 Yorkville Avenue, 8 am to 7 pm; 2901 Bayview Avenue, 9 am to 6 pm

Rabba: Various locations, open 24 hours

Pharmacies

Rexall: 159 Yonge Street, 9 am to 6 pm; 250 University Avenue, 9 am to 11:59 pm; 777 Bay Street, 8 am to 8 pm; 63 Front Street East, 9 am to 6 pm; 285 Spadina Avenue, 9 am to 7 pm; 63 Wellesley Street East, 9 am to 10 pm; 474 Spadina Avenue, 9 am to 7 pm; 539 Parliament Street, 9 am to 6 pm; 345 Bloor Street, 9 am to 6 pm; 87th Avenue Road, 9 am to 6 pm; 1093 Queen Street West, 8 am to 8 pm

Shoppers Drug Mart: Various locations have different hours on Labour Day weekend. To see the closest location to you, click here.

Liquor stores

LCBO: All LCBO stores will be closed on Monday, September 5. Where permitted by local municipalities, some LCBO convenience outlets may observe their regular business hours on Labour Day.

Beer Store: Most locations will be closed except for 452 Bathurst Street, 11 am to 6 pm; 227 Gerrard Street East. 11 am to 6 pm; 529 Oakwood Avenue, 11 am to 6 pm; 2153 St. Clair Avenue, 11 am to 6 pm; 3524 Dundas Street West, 11 am to 6 pm. Check here for locations near you.

Malls and attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 am to 4 pm

Bayview Village: Closed but some restaurants and cafes will be open

Canada’s Wonderland: 10 am to 8 pm

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 11 am to 7 pm

Outlet Collection at Niagara: 11 am to 7 pm

Pacific Mall: 11 am to 8 pm

Square One: 11 am to 6 pm

Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 am to 7 pm

Vaughan Mills: 11 am to 7 pm