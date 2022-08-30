EventsNews

ROM After Dark kicks off with an evening of Korean culture

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Aug 30 2022, 10:43 pm
ROM After Dark kicks off with an evening of Korean culture
Spend an evening at the museum during ROM After Dark, a series of themed events that lets you explore the Royal Ontario Museum after hours.

The first event this year is K-Culture, which takes place on September 16 and provides the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in contemporary and traditional Korean art and culture.

 

A post shared by Royal Ontario Museum (@romtoronto)

Catch a performance by K-pop group P1Harmony, a six-member group featuring Keeho, a Korean-Canadian singer from Markham. Other members include Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob.

Join in on the fun with a K-pop dance workshop by RPM Dance Crew and bust a move on the dance floor during sets by DJ Yuka K and DJ Korea Town Acid.

Looking for something a little more traditional? Try your hand at Korean calligraphy using a brush pen and write your name and simple greetings in Hangul.

Then round up your friends and dress up in hanboks and take selfies. You can even take part in a tea tasting with certified tea sommelier Soo Park of Soocha Tea and listen to traditional music by the Korean Traditional Music in Canada.

The event is only open for guests 19 and older and visitors will be asked for a valid government ID upon arrival.

Tickets will be available for the general public on Wednesday, August 31.

ROM After Dark: K-Culture

When: September 16

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Royal Ontario Museum 

Price: Public $30, members $27

