Toronto just got its first-ever BTS pop-up store and fans, also known as ARMYs, proved that they’re as tough and dedicated as their fandom’s name.

Fans dressed in BTS hoodies and T-shirts tried to get some shuteye, having spent the night sleeping on the floor and in folding chairs in anticipation of the opening of the BTS Pop-Up: Space of BTS on August 31 at 8 am. There were so many fans who showed up that lines stretched out along several floors at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

One mall security guard told Daily Hive that he’d never seen a line this long before.

Kristine Padayao came prepared with a folding chair and was the first person in line. She’s been a fan since 2014.

“I got here at 2:15 pm yesterday,” she told Daily Hive. “BTS is very notorious for selling out their merch really quickly and I wanted to also get the freebies that come with coming here early like the wristband so I really wanted that. I was like, ‘I’m going to have to commute from Brampton.'”

She said that the “vibe is amazing” but “sleeping here is not ideal. Ongoing construction inside the mall made sleeping near impossible.

Inside the store, shelves were stocked with pens, dinnerware, fashion accessories, stationery, phone accessories, and many more. Collections include products from the colourful “In the Soop” range, inspired by BTS’ vacation reality show.

For most fans, wish list items included a purple polka dot sweatshirt worn by member Jungkook, a denim jacket, and a peach shearling jacket.

There are also several photo-ops, including a purple photo booth and Tiny Tan Mic Drop standees inspired by the group’s collaboration with DJ Steve Aoki.

Other products include hair accessories from their 2021 song “Butter” and their 2019 “Boy with Luv” featuring Halsey.

By 8 am, the roll-down gate was fully lifted and the excitement was palpable. With folding chairs tucked under their arms, the Toronto ARMYs marched in, sleep-deprived but happy nonetheless as they were welcomed by purple-clad staff, while BTS songs played from overhead speakers.

When: August 31 to December 31, 2022

Time: Wednesday, August 31, 8 am to 11 pm (extended); Thursday, September 1 to 4, 9 am to 10 pm (extended); Monday, September 5, 11 am to 7 pm; September 6 to December 31, Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Unit C009A, 220 Yonge Street