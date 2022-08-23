Smorgasburg, North America’s largest outdoor food market, hit Toronto for the first time this summer, showcasing the best of the city’s hyper-local cuisine.

Many of the vendors are so small that they don’t have the means for permanent kitchens or restaurant spaces.

That’s why for the second half of its eight-week run, Smorgasburg introduced 50 new vendors as a way to elevate Toronto’s astonishing range of culinary prowess, and so as not to drain fledgling businesses of their resources.

The result was quite literally a smorgasbord of mouthwatering food choices, much of which we were trying for the first time.

Like Sago, the traditional Thai dessert made with tapioca and coconut cream, topped with a single piece of corn whipped up by Bear Pung.

And the South Indian staple, Hoppers, which are soft and sweet bowl-shaped pancakes made from fermented rice flour and coconut milk, presented to us with chicken to either dip or lay out over the pancake, finished with a sprinkle of aromatic spice, courtesy of the charming folk at Ruchi Foods.

Suresh Doss, food writer and this year’s event organizer, went to great lengths to incorporate local talent at every level.

Even the location was intentionally chosen to capitalize on services available in the immediate vicinity.

For example, the benches and tables at the festival were designed and hand-painted by students at the adjacent George Brown College, as were the labels on the festival’s Smorgasbeer, which was specially brewed by Henderson’s for the occasion, and tasted absolutely delightful.

Another favourite was the Thai-style sandwich from Bear Pung. It was simple, unsuspecting and entirely superior to any North American morsel we’ve come across.

Next, we dug into a delectable bowl of Chengdu Noodles, served cold, doused in sesame sauce and topped with spring onions.

Last but certainly not least was Tito Parley’s hyper-regional Filipino desserts, which the owner described as a cross between macaroons and an ice cream sandwich. Filled with seasonal Kesar Mangoes, alongside a range of other flavours, these little frozen handhelds make a sensational snack on a scorching summer day.

Smorgasburg

When: August 27, September 3, and September 10; 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 7 Queens Quay East, Toronto

Tickets: Free admission, kids welcome