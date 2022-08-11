8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: August 12 to 14

Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day and Help Canadians Living with MS

Since we’re in complete denial that the end of summer is on the horizon (say it isn’t so!), make the most of the sunshine in Toronto with another packed weekend.

Start the weekend early with a Kendrick Lamar concert at Scotiabank Arena, or wait for the sun to set at a night market at Ontario Place where they’ve even got a lantern festival.

Now, let’s talk food. This weekend you’ve got several choices: a fried chicken festival, a beer fest, as well as Summerlicious, which lets you sample special dishes at several Toronto restaurants.

We predict another delicious weekend ahead.

What: Have you always had certain restaurants on your must-try list? Well, now’s your chance. Try prix fixe menus and choose from over 200 Toronto restaurants taking part in Summerlicious. Participating locations include Minami Restaurant, Pukka, The Aviary, and Gare de l’Est Brasserie. Check here for the full list.

When: August 12 to 28

Where: Various locations

Price: Lunch from $20 to $55, dinner from $25 to $75

What: Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, songwriter, and producer Kendrick Lamar takes over the stage at Scotiabank Arena for two nights. The rapper is known for tracks like “Swimming Pools,” “Die Hard,” and “HUMBLE.”

When: August 12 to 13

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street

Price: From $134.07

What: Check out a free all-day party! The Bentway Block Party is set to take place under the Gardiner Expressway on Sunday, August 14 from noon to 10 pm. Expect musical performances, workshops, family-friendly games, and food and drinks.

Where: The Bentway, 250 Fort York Boulevard

When: Sunday, August 14

Time: 12 pm to 10 pm

Price: Free. RSVP here

What: Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys will be performing this Sunday at the Budweiser Stage. The multi-Grammy Award-winning artist has topped the charts with tracks like “Fallin,’” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and her duet with Usher, “My Boo.”

When: August 14

Time: 8 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: From $104.75

What: With 40 craft beer brewers and cider markers, beer lovers are going to be spoilt for choice at the Craft Beer Festival. Sample brews, ciders, and seltzers from Great Lakes Brewery, Society of Beer Drinking Ladies, MTV Hard Seltzer, and more. Then chow down on some deliciousness from food vendors like The Hungry Moon and Liko’s Hawaiian Barbecue.

When: August 13

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Roundhouse Park, 255 Bremner Boulevard

Price: $40 plus tax

What: Street Eats Market’s Fried Chicken Festival returns to Scarborough with a mouth-watering variety of options from the city’s top fried chicken connoisseurs. Popular vendors include Dave’s Hot Chicken, Tokyo Fried Chicken, and 6 Spice Rack. There’s also live music, axe-throwing, and giant Jenga. The event is a fundraiser for the Scarborough Health Network.

When: August 12 to 14

Time: Friday 6 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 12 pm to 11 pm, Sunday 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: 500 Progress Avenue, Scarborough

Price: $5

What: Toronto Waterfront Night Market returns to West Island at Ontario Place with an action-packed weekend. The event will be anchored by the Pan-Asian Food Festival and BeerCraft Festival, along with the Illuminasian floating lantern festival.

When: August 12 to 14

Time: Friday 4 pm to 12 am, Saturday 2 pm to 12 am, Sunday 2 pm to 10 pm

Where: Ontario Place, West Island, 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: $20 to $35

What: Celebrate Italian culture at the Mississauga Italfest with music and delicious food. Expect performances from Manuela Villa and Toronto singer Roberta Battaglia. Participating vendors include Holy Cannoli, Nonno Caffe, Mis Amigos Catering, and more.

When: August 12 to 13

Time: Friday 5 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 12 pm to 11 pm

Where: Mississauga Celebration Square, 300 City Centre Drive

Price: General admission is free, VIP lounge tickets $30-50