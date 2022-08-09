Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

A multi-day basketball tournament event is set to take over Yonge-Dundas Square this weekend, transforming the popular hub into an NBA court.

Battle 416 will take place this Friday, August 12 running through Sunday, August 14.

The event’s aim is to promote the game of basketball by providing a platform for people of all ages, gender, and cultural backgrounds to play the game they love.

The outdoor battle competition will follow FIBA rules, with certified referees on-site to oversee all matches being played. Participants can also expect to partake in skills competitions, celebrity slam dunk competitions, and a bunch of other activities.

The event first launched at Toronto’s City Hall pre-COVID-19, and Mayor John Tory has been a huge supporter since.

Media outlets have dubbed the event “the newest summer must-see” in Toronto.

Teams from Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa, Hamilton, New York, and Chicago have all confirmed their spot for this weekend’s showdown.

To put the cherry on top, Battle 416 has a partnership with the SickKids Foundation, aiming to raise funds for kids in need through the game of basketball.