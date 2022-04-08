It’s been two years, but Toronto’s Summerlicious program is coming back this summer for a fun-filled event featuring some of the city’s best restaurants.

From August 12 to 28, get ready to indulge in Toronto’s diverse culinary scene at the foodie event aimed to support the restaurant scene in the city.

According to the city, the program has been renewed to help the local industry create more revenue and encourage the public to enjoy indoor and patio dining with confidence.

“I am delighted that Summerlicious – a favourite amongst foodies in the city – will return in August,” said Mayor John Tory.

“While restaurants have been hard hit through this pandemic, we haven’t stopped finding new and innovative ways to support these business owners and keep people working – including with this free and improved Summerlicious program. With incredible restaurants across Toronto and diverse cuisine options to choose from, there’s something for everyone.”

New for 2022, Summerlicious is making it easier for restaurants to take part, including waived fees for all eateries participating, greater flexibility for restaurants to set menus and price points and a simplified online application.

Those interested must apply online as applications will be accepted between April 14 and 29.

“I encourage Toronto residents to continue supporting and celebrating the revival of Toronto restaurants by safely joining friends and dining in locally to sample the diverse culinary offerings Toronto restaurants have to offer,” said Tory.

The Winterlicious and Summerlicious programs started back in 2003 “to boost Toronto’s restaurant industry during historically slow periods of business,” according to the city.

Since then, participating restaurants have served more than 7.9 million meals, generating more than $353 million in economic activity for the local restaurant industry.