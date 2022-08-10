Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

Red Bull’s iconic Flugtag event is making its way to Toronto for the first time ever next month.

Set for take-off at Ontario Place on September 24, the outdoor event “challenges wacky engineers and fearless pilots to fulfill their dream of flying,” according to Red Bull.

First, engineer squads design and construct their flying machine, then they take a leap of faith. Or, as is more often the case, plunge into the waters below.

Each homemade, human-powered flying machine has a size limit of around 10 metres, or 33 feet, and can weigh up to 330 pounds (150 kg).

Rules

All participants who jump MUST wear a life jacket and helmet provided by the production team. You will be launching into water, so make sure your craft floats. Wherever possible, select materials which are lighter (wood, foam, etc.) rather than metal. Each team shall consist of four or five people: one Pilot and three to four Ground Crew members.

The event has made its way across the world and back and was last hosted in Vienna, Austria in Summer 2021.

Throughout the years, the Red Bull Flugtag has seen record crowds and performances, notably a record crowd of 220,000 in 2012 when it was hosted in Cape Town, South Africa back in 2019.

Fun fact: the record for the longest flight to date by a competitor is 258 feet (78.6 metres), set in Long Beach, California by The Chicken Whisperers in 2013.

For a full list of this year’s registered teams, including Toronto’s very own Torontonauts, visit the event website.

See if the world record for flight and attendance can be beaten on September 24 at Ontario Place!