Immersive King Tut experience brings Ancient Egypt to Toronto (PHOTOS)

If you’ve ever wanted to take a trip back in time, the opportunity has arrived. The Immersive King Tut experience has landed in Toronto, and Daily Hive got a sneak peak on this blast from the past.

Housed at the Lighthouse ArtSpace, this is a journey to Ancient Egypt on the heels of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the storied King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

“The ground-breaking Immersive King Tut experience takes you on a mythical journey through the Egyptian afterlife! As Pharaoh, Tutankhamun is the sun of his nation. In this immersive experience, you will follow him on his journey through the underworld,” according to the website.

The experience begins with guests being greeted at the entrance by representatives of the ancient kingdom, painted in gold and dressed in traditional garments.

Guests then enter a room of compelling infographics, offering timelines and context behind the legendary story of Ancient Egypt’s most illustrious Pharaoh.

As a precursor to the experience itself, the room also offers photo opportunities with sarcophagi (stone coffins, typically adorned with a sculpture or inscription and associated with the ancient Egypt), and the replicated members of the ancient civilization.

The breathtaking main event follows, as guests enter a 360° immersive experience, with a sandy ground that emulates the Egyptian landscape.

A grandiose visual projection encompasses the room, as guests are treated to a narrated tale of the story of King Tutankhamun.

Stunning visuals accompany the narration, as starry eyed individuals of all ages soak in the immersive experience. The digital presentation takes everyone on a journey through the story that made King Tut the most celebrated king of his time.

The one-hour immersive experience is now open, with tickets already selling fast. Tickets can be purchased online for designated time slots, and are priced at $35. For groups of 10 or more, a 20% discount is offered, priced at $28 each.

“Immerse yourself! Experience Ancient Egypt like never before! Unravel the myths and legends at Immersive King Tut!”

Immersive King Tut

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace — 1 Yonge Street, Toronto

When: August 10 to October 30

Admission: $35 for individuals, $28 per person for groups of 10+